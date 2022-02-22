Alabama Football Lands Second Commitment For 2023

Alabama landed a major recruit for its 2023 class Tuesday when Jahlil Hurley formally committed to the Crimson Tide.

On3’s Chad Simmons broke the news of the 6’2″, 168-pound cornerback’s decision. Per Simmons, Hurley waited until his mother’s birthday to make it official.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Alabama gets their second 2023 commitment from elite CB Jahlil Hurley🐘 Story: https://t.co/MATg8AtJiw pic.twitter.com/JQYHgUUkKa — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 22, 2022

247Sports appraises the Florence, Alabama, native as a 5-star prospect and the 22nd overall ranked recruit from the 2023 class. Hurley joins safety Elliot Washington as Alabama’s second 2023 recruit.

Hurley told Simmons that it didn’t take him long to make up his mind.

“I started feeling Alabama after my second visit there in the fall,” Hurley said. “I probably knew I was going to Alabama about two weeks later. In November, I really knew it was going to be Alabama.”

No college football program currently carries as much prestige as the Crimson Tide, who recently won their third national championship in the last six years. They’ve notched at least 10 wins in each of the last 14 seasons under Nick Saban.

Hurley credited the decorated head coach as a major motivator to choosing Alabama.

“Coach Saban is the GOAT,” Hurley said. “It means a lot to me to get to play for Alabama and coach Saban. Both are the best, and to know they see the potential in me has me so excited about getting to be part of the program.”

The rich will likely keep getting richer as more top recruits inspired by Saban’s impeccable resume sign up to play football at Tuscaloosa.