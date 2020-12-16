A photo of an Alabama football signee is going viral on social media on Wednesday.

Today is Early Signing Day. College football programs across the country are locking in their classes for the 2021 cycle.

As always, Nick Saban has reeled in an elite recruiting class. Alabama’s 2021 class ranks No. 1 in the country, with 23 players signed.

One of those players is Kendrick Blackshire, a four-star linebacker out of Texas. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker is ranked the No. 8 player at his position and the No. 146 player in the class, per 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Photos of Blackshire are trending on social media for how much of a grown man he already looks like.

That’s a high school senior…

Alabama football fans can’t wait to see what he looks like after a couple of months in the Crimson Tide’s strength and conditioning program.

“Alabama signee Kendrick Blackshire is already looking like a beast. Wait until Saban gets him on the field!” one fan wrote.

Alabama signee Kendrick Blackshire is already looking like a beast. Wait until Saban gets him on the field! 💪💪🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/hcQc0yJcpm — Tammy 🐘🅰️🏈 (@ASportsLover2) December 16, 2020

She’s not wrong.

Blackshire was a beast in high school and he could be an absolute force at the college level.

You can view college football’s top 10 recruiting classes for the 2021 cycle here. The usual suspects dominate the list, though there are some surprises.