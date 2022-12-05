Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change.

Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.

I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the entire University of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I'm thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.

Cohen took over the Tide's starting left guard spot last season after making the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2020. This season, Cohen started 10 of 12 games for the No. 5 scoring offense in the nation.

A four-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama, Cohen has yet to give up a sack in his career. He figures to be a great pickup for a team going into 2023.