Alabama Football Starter Announces He's Transferring
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is apparently ready for a change.
Not long after learning that his Crimson Tide wouldn't be participating in the College Football Playoff, the junior OG announced that he would be entering the transfer portal.
I would like to thank Coach Saban, his staff, and the entire University of Alabama for supporting me these past three years. It has been a hell of a ride and I'm thankful for the memories and brotherhood I have created over my time here. With all that being said, I would like to announce I am entering the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining.
Cohen took over the Tide's starting left guard spot last season after making the SEC's All-Freshman team in 2020. This season, Cohen started 10 of 12 games for the No. 5 scoring offense in the nation.
A four-star recruit out of Phenix City, Alabama, Cohen has yet to give up a sack in his career. He figures to be a great pickup for a team going into 2023.