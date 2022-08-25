Alabama Freshman Reportedly Turning Heads At Practice

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide during pregames activities before playing the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 09, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There's a chance that a true freshman wide receiver could make a big impact at Alabama this season.

Head coach Nick Saban spoke to the media on Thursday and confirmed that Kobe Prentice has had a great training camp and is in a position to contribute when the games start to count.

"Well, I think that he’s showing promise with his quickness playing in the slot, I think his opportunities have increased since JoJo got hurt, and he’s taken advantage of it and played, you know, fairly well,” Saban said via Nikki Chavanelle of On3.

Prentice was part of this year's recruiting class and was the fifth-best player in his home state per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 12 receiver and the No. 78 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Alabama is set to open its season against Utah State on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

There's a good chance that Prentice will be in the lineup for that game and others throughout the season if he keeps showing promise.