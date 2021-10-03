College Football World Desperate To Watch 2 Teams Play

The 2021 college football regular season is more than a month old. So far, only two teams are really standing out among the country’s elite.

While you could theoretically make an argument for a team like Cincinnati, No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia have appeared to separate themselves from the pack.

The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs look like the country’s two best teams right now.

College football fans can’t wait to see Alabama and Georgia meet in the SEC Championship Game later this year. It would be a very big surprise if that game doesn’t happen.

“Should Alabama and Georgia just play soon and we call it a year?” Jake Hubenak tweeted.

Should Alabama and Georgia just play soon and we call it a year? — Jake Hubenak (@hubenak_j) October 2, 2021

“Down goes Oregon to Stanford. Can Alabama and Georgia just play a best of three series instead of a playoff this year?” Clay Travis added.

Down goes Oregon to Stanford. Can Alabama and Georgia just play a best of three series instead of a playoff this year? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 2, 2021

“Hear me out… How about instead of expanding the CFP to 12 teams we just put the two best teams in the national title game like we used to and Georgia and Alabama can play for the national championship,” another fan suggested.

Hear me out… How about instead of expanding the CFP to 12 teams we just put the two best teams in the national title game like we used to and Georgia and Alabama can play for the national championship — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) October 2, 2021

“At this rate, Georgia and Alabama should just play ten times and have the winner of the most games declared national champion,” another fan added.

Hopefully we get the matchup everyone wants in December.