Watch: Alabama HS Football State Championship Had Insane Finish

Showdowns in Tuscaloosa between powerhouse teams from Alabama can produce some wild finishes. We’ve seen that at the college level, and on Wednesday night, the Alabama Class 7a state championship game between Thompson and Auburn featured one of the craziest finishes in recent memory.

Thompson High School, out of the town of Alabaster, was down 28-19 with just 1:18 to play after turning the ball over on downs at their own 20 yard line. That put Auburn in position to run some clock but also potentially add to the lead with a field goal. Instead, the offense opted to try and kneel out most of the clock out of shotgun, leading to a net loss of 25 yards, and driving the team back to the Thompson 45, where they would punt.

Thompson’s Korbyn Williams blocked the punt, returning it all the way for a score. With the extra point, they cut the Auburn lead to 28-26 with 18 seconds left. From there, Thompson kicker Trevor Hardy became the hero of the game.

Hardy executed an onside kick better than you’ll see from most NFL kickers. The ball took two sharp hops, including one right in front of Auburn’s hands team, leading to a huge recovery for the Thompson Warriors.

Oh Thompson. Not over yet 7A fans. Punt is blocked. Auburn 28, Thompson 26 | :18 4Q | Thompson must get onside kick. pic.twitter.com/ku4HqIUD2d — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

Thompson still had to gain some significant yardage to put Hardy into field goal range. Luckily, the Tigers’ defense helped them out in a significant way.

After a pair of defensive pass interference penalties on Auburn, Hardy knocked through a game-winning 35-yard field goal, completing a 10-point comeback in 18 seconds to win the state championship.

Thompson 29, Auburn 28 Final. Hardy with the 35-yard game winning field goal as time expires. Thompson with the miracle finish for the 7A State Championship. Unbelievable!@WARRIORNATION20 pic.twitter.com/UBMQQq7f6j — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) December 3, 2020

We’ve seen some remarkable games go down at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. That Alabama state championship finish is right near the top of the list.

Congratulations to the Thompson Warriors on that truly epic comeback win on Wednesday night.