Watch: Alabama, Houston Had Very Controversial Finish

The Crimson Tide basketball team scored a huge win over No. 14 Houston on Saturday night. Although in controversial fashion.

Alabama’s JD Davison made it happen on both sides of the ball for the Tide. And scored the go-ahead points on a putback dunk that would eventually lift Bama to a one-point 83-82 victory.

However, the controversy came on the Cougars final possession. Davison made a game-saving block at the buzzer. But, Houston thought it should’ve been ruled goaltending.

JD DAVISON ON BOTH SIDES OF THE COURT 😤@AlabamaMBB wins a thriller over No. 14 Houston! pic.twitter.com/h2CZ7bjiXR — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2021

The ball appeared to be on its way down when Alabama’s freshman swatted it away. Nate Oats, head coach of the Crimson Tide even acknowledged how questionable the call was after the game.

Telling reporters, “If I was in their shoes, I’d be looking for a goal-tending call too.”

“I think they wanted a review,” Oats added. “I looked at it from a lot of different angles. It was nowhere close to being in the cylinder, from what I saw.”

No. 9 Alabama moved to 8-1 with the win. The team’s only loss came to 8-2 Iona back on Thanksgiving. The Tide have been led by a trio of guards in Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly and Keon Ellis. As well as the super athletic freshman Davison.