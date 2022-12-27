Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Makes Decision On Next Season

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama place kicker Will Reichard (16) watches his field goal attempt during the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

When the 2023 college football season kicks off, Alabama will have a new kicker on the field.

Will Reichard, arguably the best kicker in program history, announced he's leaving for the NFL after the 2022 season. In a conversation with reporters this week, he said he accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to go play in that game,” said Reichard after practice at Caesars Superdome. “Obviously, I’m from Alabama, so I know a little bit more about the Senior Bowl than kids from other areas. I grew up watching it and really excited to play in it.”

Here's more of what he said via 247Sports:

“I definitely did think about it, coming back or leaving,” Reichard said. “I wasn’t sure for a really long time, and then after talking to my friends and family and some people that I trust, I decided to go ahead and give it a shot.”

Reichard is the program’s all-time leader in career points with 417 on 61 field goals and 234 made extra points. He's also fourth on the Alabama list for career field goals.