Alabama Lands Commitment From Nation's No. 9 QB

Alabama may have lost the Arch Manning sweepstakes, but the Crimson Tide won't be lacking for elite quarterback talent in their 2023 recruiting class.

On Monday, 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan announced that he is committing to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He told the media that Alabama beat out Stanford and South Carolina for his signature.

“I think definitely at times South Carolina was the leader at times,” Lonergan said, via 247Sports. “Stanford was probably the leader up until June. Then Bama came up on top.”

Lonergan highlighted head coach Nick Saban, offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and the Alabama baseball program as factors that led to his decision.

“The fact they do everything right and their attention to detail with everything from nutrition to strength training, they take their time and that’s why they’re great. Being able to play for Nick Saban and Coach O’Brien and being part of a baseball program that’s trending upwards is exciting.”

247Sports rates Dylan Lonergan as the No. 93 prospect in the Class of 2023. He is the No. 9 quarterback in the nation and the No. 6 player from the state of Georgia.

Lonergan won't be the only quarterback joining in 2023 though. He'll presumably be competing for a spot on the roster with Eli Holstein, the No. 8 quarterback in the recruiting class.

Perhaps Lonergan is aware of this and is ready to transition fully to baseball if he can't get suitable playing time at Alabama.

Whatever the case may be, Saban and O'Brien now have a fresh quarterback to help lead them into the post-Bryce Young era.