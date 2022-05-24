Alabama Lands Major Quarterback Commitment: Fans React

NIL or not, Alabama head coach Nick Saban still has that magical recruiting touch, landing four-star QB Eli Holstein on Tuesday.

The highly-touted prospect by way of Louisiana announced his decision via Twitter, captioning a sizzle reel: "As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!!"

College football fans reacted to Alabama's latest signing.

"Alabama lands Eli Holstein," tweeted a member of insidetexas.com. "And then there were two."

"Quarterback Eli Holstein commits to [Alabama]," noted Andrew Nemec.

"Alabama lands its quarterback for 2022 class," said Aaron Suttles.

"Another QB domino for 2023 falls as Eli Holstein commits to [Alabama]."

"Former Texas A&M QB commit Eli Holstein has committed to Alabama." tweeted Sam Khan Jr.

"Alabama gets a commitment from ESPN 300 quarterback Eli Holstein, ranked No. 59 overall out of Louisiana," reported Tom Van Haaren.

"Just got the best QB in the country," commented a Bama fan.

Another great signing for the Tide.