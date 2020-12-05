Everyone’s Expecting 1 Thing With Alabama vs. LSU Tonight

The college football world is expecting one thing from Alabama against LSU on Saturday night: Revenge.

LSU handed Alabama a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium last season. The Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, knocked off Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide at home.

Coach O went off in the postgame locker room following that win.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting,” Orgeron could be heard saying after that win. “We’re going to beat their a– every time they see us. You understand me? Roll Tide what? F— you!”

Yes, he actually said that. And LSU went on to win the national title last season, so the Tigers had a lot to brag about.

The 2020 season is different, though. Alabama is the best team in college football this season. LSU is…not. The Tigers are having a brutal season, going 3-4 through seven games.

Tonight could be ugly, especially if Alabama has revenge on its mind. We’re expecting the Crimson Tide to pour it on as much as possible.

Nick Saban on “revenge” games: “In our case, and I don’t want to sound facetious here, but we only have a few of those.” — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) November 30, 2020

Tonight should be one of those games.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide greats are expecting a beatdown of epic proportions.

I honestly think LSU will shock the CFB world today….. Most points allowed by a defending National Champ!! #RollTide #BamaBy50 #RunItUp — OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) December 5, 2020

Alabama and LSU are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on CBS.