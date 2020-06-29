The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Alabama Mayor Resigns After Commenting On Crimson Tide’s BLM Video

A closeup of Nick Saban wearing a headset.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts in the second half of the AllState Sugar Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Late last week, Alabama football released a video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The clip, which went viral, spread the message that “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.” One Crimson Tide supporter, who was also the mayor of a town in the state, is out of a job for how he reacted to the message.

Mark Chambers, who was the mayor of Carbon Hill, took to Facebook to share his opinion on the video. Chambers noted that he was going to sell his photos of head coach Nick Saban and the team due to their “sorry” political views.

“When you put black lives before all lives you can kiss my ass.”

Chambers’ posts made the rounds on social media this weekend. There are plenty of screenshots:

Chambers, according to ESPN, has now resigned from his position. The Worldwide Leader also notes that this isn’t Chambers’ first controversy regarding what he’s posted on social media.

Alabama is hardly the only college football program posting content in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. But Saban’s status as one of the best coaches in college football certainly helps in spreading his message.

Alabama is set to open its season on September 5 against USC. That said, with the pandemic in full swing, it’s hard to know what college football season is going to look like.

Either way, you can expect Saban and his players to be ready. The Crimson Tide weren’t part of the College Football Playoff a year ago, a fact that surely will drive the team heading into the 2020 campaign.


About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]