Alabama Mayor Resigns After Commenting On Crimson Tide’s BLM Video

Late last week, Alabama football released a video in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The clip, which went viral, spread the message that “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter.” One Crimson Tide supporter, who was also the mayor of a town in the state, is out of a job for how he reacted to the message.

Mark Chambers, who was the mayor of Carbon Hill, took to Facebook to share his opinion on the video. Chambers noted that he was going to sell his photos of head coach Nick Saban and the team due to their “sorry” political views.

“When you put black lives before all lives you can kiss my ass.”

Chambers’ posts made the rounds on social media this weekend. There are plenty of screenshots:

This is the Mayor of my home town. Lmao you can’t make this up😂🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DEP0jjtlUN — Gerald Smith (@iAmLegend_25) June 27, 2020

Chambers, according to ESPN, has now resigned from his position. The Worldwide Leader also notes that this isn’t Chambers’ first controversy regarding what he’s posted on social media.

Alabama is hardly the only college football program posting content in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. But Saban’s status as one of the best coaches in college football certainly helps in spreading his message.

Alabama is set to open its season on September 5 against USC. That said, with the pandemic in full swing, it’s hard to know what college football season is going to look like.

Either way, you can expect Saban and his players to be ready. The Crimson Tide weren’t part of the College Football Playoff a year ago, a fact that surely will drive the team heading into the 2020 campaign.