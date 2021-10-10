Photos: Meet The Wife Of Alabama Coach Nick Saban

Things around the Saban house might be a little tense this week.

Alabama, the No. 1 team in college football, was upset by unranked Texas A&M on Saturday night. Saban fell to one of his former assistants, Jimbo Fisher, for the first time in his career. The Aggies upset the Crimson Tide with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Saban isn’t the most pleasant person in the world when Alabama is dominating, so you can imagine what he’d be like following a loss.

Thankfully, his wife is used to it. Nick has been married to his wife, Terry – a.k.a. “Miss Terry” – since 1971.

Nick and Terry have been married for more than 45 years. The happy couple has two children together – Nicholas and Kristen. Nick and Terry have since become grandparents.

The head coach previously joked about life as a grandpa.

“I’ve only made a few mistakes as far as being a grandfather to this point,” he said, cracking a smile. “She pees and somebody runs to pick her up and I say, ‘She’ll be fine, let her cry.’ That was a mistake.’”

There probably won’t be too much smiling in the Saban household this week. However, you can be sure that Miss Terry will whip Nick into shape if he gets too grumpy.

Nick’s story about pursuing his wife went viral earlier this year.

At a recent speaking engagement, Saban revealed that back in high school Terry dated a man named Mickey Schafer before she started going out with him. Years later, the Sabans met Schafer at a homecoming party, where Nick Saban learned that Schafer now owned a car service station. Later on, Saban decided to show off a little by taking Terry to Schafer’s station. When he tried to brag that if Terry had stayed with Schafer, he’d be married to a station owner, Terry made one of the greatest comebacks ever:

“We drive by his service station and I said, ‘if you would’ve married him, that’s where you’d be now.’ She said, ‘bull****, if I would’ve married him, he’d be the head coach at Alabama now,’” Saban quipped.

Miss Terry is the best.

This is the best clip we’ve ever seen from Nick Saban. Miss Terry for the win!pic.twitter.com/KnVmi25TE1 — that SEC podcast (@thatSECpodcast) April 13, 2021

The Sabans have done a lot of celebrating in recent years. The Crimson Tide will need to go on a major run for that to be the case this year.

However, no one is counting Alabama out – especially Miss Terry.