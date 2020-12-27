Computer Model’s Score Predictions For The College Football Playoff

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is less than a week away.

New Year’s Day will play host to the two College Football Playoff semifinal contests. No. 1 seed Alabama will take on No. 4 Notre Dame at the ‘Rose Bowl’ at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Later in the night, No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

OddsShark’s computer model has made its score picks for the game.

Here’s who the computer model likes.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame

Score prediction: Alabama 52, Notre Dame 30

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State

Predicted score: Clemson 44, Ohio State 35

***

Both Alabama and Clemson enter their respective College Football Playoff semifinal games as the favorites to advance to the national title game. While the Crimson Tide are expected to handle the Fighting Irish with relative ease, the Tigers are expected to face stiff competition from the Buckeyes.

The first College Football Playoff semifinal game is scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. E.T. on ESPN. It’ll feature Alabama and Notre Dame. Clemson and Ohio State are scheduled to kick off after 8 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.