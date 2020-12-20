The Betting Line For Alabama vs. Notre Dame Is Set

The College Football Playoff field was just announced, and it looks just as many thought it would. Alabama will take on Notre Dame, while Clemson will face off against Ohio State.

Notre Dame, which entered Saturday undefeated, suffered an embarrassing loss to Clemson in the ACC championship game. The Fighting Irish were exposed a bit, and the sportsbooks around the world have taken notice. Alabama is a heavy favorite heading into the matchup.

Alabama is a whopping 20.5-point favorite, per SuperBookSports. That is a massive number for a College Football Playoff game, regardless of the fact that it includes Alabama.

Clemson is favored by a touchdown over Ohio State. Many think that game could go either way, depending upon whether Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields shows up.

Alabama finished the season undefeated with an 11-0 mark and an SEC title. The Crimson Tide have looked like the best team in the country all season long.

Opening CFP lines @SuperBookSports:

Notre Dame vs Alabama -20.5

Ohio St vs. Clemson -7 — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame will have a lot to prove. The Fighting Irish looked pedestrian against Clemson, and they clearly will want to show they belong. The program would also love to avenge the ugly loss it suffered to the Crimson Tide back in the 2013 BCS national title game.

Notre Dame and Alabama will square off first, at 5:00 PM ET on January 1. Clemson and Notre Dame will follow at 8:45 PM ET. It should be a great day of football.