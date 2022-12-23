Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination.

Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn was interested in him as well.

Kight was the No. 76 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports. He was the No. 10 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 5 prospect from the state of Alabama.

But snaps have been hard to come by for Kight recently. He was limited to just a few dozen this past year despite grading well in what little time he did get.

Amari Kight now joins a UCF team coming off back-to-back 9-win seasons with the potential for 10 this year if they win the upcoming Military Bowl against Duke.

The arrow is pointing up for UCF - especially with an impending move to the Big 12 Conference.

Kight has the potential to become an immediate starter on a team that could be a sleeper for a New Year's Six bowl in 2023.

Was this a good move for Amari Kight, or should he have stayed at Alabama? Should he have chosen another school altogether?