Alabama Player Finally Addresses Tennessee Field Storming Incident

During his post Sugar Bowl press conference on Saturday, Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton finally addressed the Tennessee field-storming incident that took place earlier this season.

After the Crimson Tide fell to the Volunteers in Knoxville, Burton appeared to strike a female student who stormed the field.

Burton admits that he made a mistake.

“That whole situation, it was a mistake. I can’t hold that against myself forever,” Burton said, per Chase Goodbread of Tuscaloosa News. “… But a mistake is a mistake. You move past it. I’m not going to let situation frame me as a person or shape me as a person because I know who I am, and my team knows who I am.”

Burton led all receivers in today's Sugar Bowl win with three receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. The junior wideout finished his 2022 season with 590 yards and six touchdowns. He will return for another season at Alabama in 2023.

Burton was never publicly disciplined for this incident.