Alabama Player Reveals What Jimbo Fisher Yelled Before Final Play

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher is interviewed on the field during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One Alabama player knew what was coming on the final play of the game against Texas A&M.

Terrion Arnold, who's one of Alabama's starting cornerbacks. said after the game that Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yelled "Evan, Evan, Evan" and knew that the final pass was going to him (Evan Stewart).

There were three seconds left and the Aggies had the ball inside the Crimson Tide five-yard line. They decided to call a play to the right side of the endzone but it had no chance of working.

Arnold was all over Stewart and was able to break up the pass to secure the win for the Crimson Tide.

The Aggies were looking to secure their second straight win against the Crimson Tide before the latter won their sixth straight game.

Fisher will need to be careful the next time he's in this kind of situation.