Alabama Players Reveals Team's Motivational Tool For 2022 Season

The 2021 season saw Alabama suffer a stunning loss to Georgia in the national championship game, depriving them of a seventh title under Nick Saban.

Heading into the 2022 season, Alabama have found a unique way to keep the players motivated. Per Crimson Tide insider Mike Rodak, Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said that the team has a tool in the team cafeteria to remind them of last year's title failure.

Ekiyor revealed that the team has a "participation trophy" for the national championship game adorning the cafeteria. He said that the trophy gives the team a little bit of motivation every day.

"It's a trophy that says '2022 Indianapolis Runner-Up Trophy' and under there it just says 'participation trophy.' Like, 'Are you happy with this?' So it's a little motivation to see that every day and it reminds you to change the outcome of the season..."

Alabama enter the 2022 season as one of the top contenders for the national title and have been among the betting favorites since the end of last season.

The Crimson Tide have the services of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, quarterback Bryce Young. They also have yet another elite recruiting class joining in to replace the many stars they lost.

There's little reason to believe Alabama won't be in a position to avenge last year's national title disappointment.