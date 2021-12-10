Alabama QB Bryce Young Takes Home Prestigious CFB Award

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young took home the first of potentially multiple prestigious awards in college football that he’s up for.

On Thursday evening, Young won the Maxwell Award, which goes to the best player in college football.

Young was a one-man wrecking crew for the Crimson Tide this season as a sophomore. He finished the regular season with 4,322 yards along with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Voting for this award closed last Saturday night and Young made sure to make his final case for winning it due to his performance in the SEC Championship Gam against Georgia.

He finished with 421 yards and three touchdown passes while completing 26-of-44 of his overall passes.

Young’s last five games have also been dynamite. Going back to the Nov. 6 game against LSU, Young has 17 touchdowns and only one interception in Alabama’s last five wins.

He’ll now turn his attention to the Heisman Trophy where he should be the favorite to win as well. That award will be announced during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony which will air this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.