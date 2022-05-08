Alabama Receives A Big Quarterback Commitment Prediction

Alabama may not be fully in on top quarterback prospect Arch Manning anymore.

The Crimson Tide have been pursuing him, but they just got a big crystal ball prediction for four-star quarterback Eli Holstein, who's also a target.

Alabama recruiting analyst Hank South gave his reasoning for putting this crystal ball in when he appeared on the BamaOnLine podcast last week.

"It's kind of been a few weeks coming on that pick," South said. "I've been tempted to make it. I don't know, really, what I was waiting for. I guess I was just kind of taking my time with it because he didn't really seem to have a set decision timeline. But coming out of the weekend, I was kind of catching up and reviewing everything with Eli Holstein. And, obviously, we've seen those three visits to Tuscaloosa. Right there, you could say, following the visits, you can imagine 'Bama might have a slight edge, just with that."

Holstein is currently the fifth-ranked player in his home state (Louisiana) and the eighth-ranked quarterback in the 2023 class, per 247Sports Composite. He's also the No. 54 overall recruit, regardless of position.

Alabama will likely have its next quarterback in Holstein (assuming he commits to the school) after Bryce Young leaves this upcoming season.

Holstein also has interest from Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Arizona State, and many more programs.