Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule
The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season.
According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019."
Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew Cronic last year.
Bama's other non-conference games include Western Kentucky (Aug. 31), South Florida (Sept. 7) and Wisconsin (Sept. 14).
However, this is subject to change if the SEC decides alter its in-conference game requirement from eight to nine (or even 10) prior to that season. Should that be the case, the Tide will be forced to remove one or more of those games.
Alabama's future non-conference opponents read as follows:
2023
Middle Tennessee State: Sept. 2
Texas: Sept. 9
South Florida: Sept. 16
Chattanooga: Nov. 18
2024
Western Kentucky: Aug. 31
South Florida: Sept. 7
Wisconsin: Sept. 14
Mercer: Nov. 16
2025
Florida State: Aug. 30
Louisiana Monroe: Sept. 6
Wisconsin: Sept. 13
Eastern Illinois: Nov. 22
2026
West Virginia: Sept. 5
South Florida: Sept. 12
Florida State: Sept. 19
2027
West Virginia: Sept. 4
Ohio State: Sept. 18
2028
Ohio State: Sept. 9
Tennessee-Martin: Sept. 16
Oklahoma State: Sept. 23
2029
Notre Dame: Sept. 1
Oklahoma State: Sept. 15
2030
Georgia Tech: Aug. 31
Notre Dame: Sept. 14
2031
Georgia Tech: Aug. 30
Boston College: Sept. 13
2032
Arizona: Sept. 4
Oklahoma: Sept. 11
2033
Arizona: Sept. 3
Oklahoma: Sept. 10
2034
Virginia Tech: Sept. 2
Boston College: Sept. 16
2035
Virginia Tech: Sept. 1