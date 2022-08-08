Alabama Reportedly Adds Game To 2024 Football Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

The Crimson Tide have reportedly filled their fourth and final non-conference slot for the 2024 season.

According to the Tuscaloosa News, Alabama "is scheduled to face Mercer on Nov. 16, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, per the contract signed in February 2019."

Mercer is an FCS school that went 7-3 under Drew Cronic last year.

Bama's other non-conference games include Western Kentucky (Aug. 31), South Florida (Sept. 7) and Wisconsin (Sept. 14).

However, this is subject to change if the SEC decides alter its in-conference game requirement from eight to nine (or even 10) prior to that season. Should that be the case, the Tide will be forced to remove one or more of those games.

Alabama's future non-conference opponents read as follows:

2023

Middle Tennessee State: Sept. 2

Texas: Sept. 9

South Florida: Sept. 16

Chattanooga: Nov. 18

2024

Western Kentucky: Aug. 31

South Florida: Sept. 7

Wisconsin: Sept. 14

Mercer: Nov. 16

2025

Florida State: Aug. 30

Louisiana Monroe: Sept. 6

Wisconsin: Sept. 13

Eastern Illinois: Nov. 22

2026

West Virginia: Sept. 5

South Florida: Sept. 12

Florida State: Sept. 19

2027

West Virginia: Sept. 4

Ohio State: Sept. 18

2028

Ohio State: Sept. 9

Tennessee-Martin: Sept. 16

Oklahoma State: Sept. 23

2029

Notre Dame: Sept. 1

Oklahoma State: Sept. 15

2030

Georgia Tech: Aug. 31

Notre Dame: Sept. 14

2031

Georgia Tech: Aug. 30

Boston College: Sept. 13

2032

Arizona: Sept. 4

Oklahoma: Sept. 11

2033

Arizona: Sept. 3

Oklahoma: Sept. 10

2034

Virginia Tech: Sept. 2

Boston College: Sept. 16

2035

Virginia Tech: Sept. 1