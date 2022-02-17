Alabama Reportedly Hires Former SEC Head Coach

Longtime college/NFL coach Derek Dooley is reportedly joining the Alabama Crimson Tide staff as an offensive analyst in 2022, per John Brice of FootballScoop.

This will be Dooley’s third stint under a Nick Saban coached team. From 2000-04, he served in multiple roles for Coach Saban’s LSU program (tight ends coach, assistant head coach, running backs coach). When Saban left to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2005, Dooley followed him as the tight ends coach.

Following their stint with the Dolphins, Dooley took his first head coaching job with Louisiana Tech in 2007. He then took over as the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers where he stayed for three seasons (2010-12).

After he was fired by the Volunteers in 2012, Dooley returned to the NFL where he served five seasons as the Dallas Cowboys’ wide receivers coach. He then continued his jumps back and fourth between the NFL and college football worlds — taking a job as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for Missouri (2018-19) before claiming his most-recent position as an assistant coach for the New York Giants (2020-21).

This will be Derek Dooley’s fifth stint as a coach in the SEC.