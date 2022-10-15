Alabama Reportedly Makes Decision On Bryce Young For Tennessee Game

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 02: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In just a few hours, the Alabama Crimson Tide and Tennessee Volunteers will put their undefeated records to the test.

No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 3 Alabama in what promises to be the best game of the college football weekend - in a weekend full of huge matchups. But an important question faced the Tide heading into today's game.

Star quarterback Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury against the Arkansas Razorbacks and rode the bench last weekend. With another week to prepare, though, it seems like he'll get the start against the Volunteers today.

According to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel on College GameDay, Young is expected to play for the Tide today.

Unfortunately, Thamel also announced that Tennessee will be without two star players in Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough.

Alabama enters the game as a nine-point favorite on the road. Can Young lift the team to victory or will Tennessee pull off an epic upset?