Alabama Specialist Announces He's Transferring During Season

Alabama punter Jack Martin is looking for a new home with two years of eligibility left in his college career.

The Crimson Tide backup took to Twitter Monday to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal; thanking Alabama for the opportunity and sharing that he'll be earning his Bachelor's degree in finance this winter.

I would like to thank the University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me. I will be graduating with my degree this December. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining!

Martin transferred to Bama after a year at Troy. In 2020, he punted the ball 25 times for an average of 46.1 yards per attempt.

Last season, he kicked just one field goal for the Tide, hitting on an attempt from inside 30 yards.