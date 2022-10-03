Alabama Star Will Anderson Has 1 Focus This Week

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up on defense during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The college football community is going to be fixed on one main game next weekend.

Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in a game that promises to have a lot of popcorn.

For starters, the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide down at College Station last season in one of the biggest upsets of the year. Aggies quarterback Zach Calzada had an outstanding game as he threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-38 victory.

The two head coaches (Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher) then had a war of words with each other during the offseason about recruiting.

Crimson Tide star linebacker likely cares about the first point, but couldn't care less about the second.

“I come here to play football,” Anderson said. "I don't come here to write tweets. I don't come here to go back and forth. People may try to make it a big thing, but at the end of the day, I have a scholarship to play football."

Anderson is already off to an incredible start this season. In just five games, the future top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft (if he stays healthy) already has 27 total tackles (12 solo), five sacks, and one interception.

Kickoff for this long-awaited matchup will be at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night.