Alabama Star WR, Ohio State Transfer, Has Message For Buckeyes Fans

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with John Metchie III.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Jameson Williams has emerged as Alabama’s top receiving threat. The Ohio State-transfer is a Biletnikoff Award finalist with the Crimson Tide.

And that seems to rub Buckeyes fans the wrong way.

According to the junior receiver, fans in Columbus, Ohio “disowned” him.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” the 1,000-yard receiver said on an Instagram live.

He continued, “They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

Williams breakout year with the Tide comes after a log jam on Ohio States depth chart kept him off the field.

The Buckeyes already had two All-American nominees at receiver in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

In 2021, the 6-foot-2 receiver has 51 catches for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns for Alabama. In his two seasons with Ohio State, Williams totaled a combined 15 catches, 266 yards, and three TD’s.

Williams chose ‘Bama over transfer offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, and USC.

The Tide’s top receiver has another chance to show out against No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama hosts the Razorbacks at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.