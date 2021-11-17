Alabama Star WR, Ohio State Transfer, Has Message For Buckeyes Fans

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa, Jameson Williams has emerged as Alabama’s top receiving threat. The Ohio State-transfer is a Biletnikoff Award finalist with the Crimson Tide.

And that seems to rub Buckeyes fans the wrong way.

According to the junior receiver, fans in Columbus, Ohio “disowned” him.

“Ohio State fans be tripping,” the 1,000-yard receiver said on an Instagram live.

In a recent Instagram live video, Jameson Williams pledged his allegiance to Alabama football. He also made one strong statement about Ohio State fans as he found a new home in Tuscaloosa. "They disowned me," Williams said of the Buckeye fan basehttps://t.co/LXhCqXktAR — Stephen M. Smith (@CoachingMSmith) November 16, 2021

He continued, “They don’t claim me. I don’t claim them. Ohio State fans be tripping. They disowned me. I went to ‘Bama. When I graduate, I will have graduated from ‘Bama.”

Williams breakout year with the Tide comes after a log jam on Ohio States depth chart kept him off the field.

The Buckeyes already had two All-American nominees at receiver in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

In 2021, the 6-foot-2 receiver has 51 catches for 1,028 yards and 10 touchdowns for Alabama. In his two seasons with Ohio State, Williams totaled a combined 15 catches, 266 yards, and three TD’s.

Jameson Williams: 1,026 yards this season Most by an Alabama WR through 11 weeks since Amari Cooper in 2014 pic.twitter.com/XLCCE2fOQU — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) November 17, 2021

Williams chose ‘Bama over transfer offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Michigan, Michigan State, and USC.

The Tide’s top receiver has another chance to show out against No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday.

Alabama hosts the Razorbacks at 3:30 PM ET on CBS.