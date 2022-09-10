Alabama Survives Upset Bid From Texas: Fans React

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama survives a thriller against unranked Texas in Austin this Saturday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns on a late fourth-quarter field goal to escape with a 20-19 victory.

Bryce Young played hero once again, adding a big quarterback run to his Heisman reel to help No. 1 Alabama remain unbeaten on the season.

"Bryce Young avoids the sack and this is a 25-yard difference. Heisman moment. Clutch," said Jason McIntyre.

Moments later, Alabama kicker Will Reichard knocked one through the uprights to put the Crimson Tide ahead 20-19 with 10 seconds remaining.

Absolute chaos, but Alabama survives. A massive win for the Crimson Tide and absolute heartbreak for the Longhorns.

"After the fight song, Texas players walk off the field to rousing applause from the crowd, most of which stayed," said Stewart Mandel.

"Fascinated to see where #Texas goes from here. Defense is markedly improved from 2021, and today could be an inflection point. But with Ewers likely out for a while, how high is the ceiling with Card at QB? Certainly could contend in a wide-open Big 12," wrote ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

"Pain," said ESPN College Football.

Texas appears to be on the right track, but it still has plenty of work to do.

Alabama, meanwhile, may see a slide in the rankings after a disappointing performance, albeit ending in a victory.