Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales

When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat.

According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.

It's a significant step in the right direction for fans who want to be able to have a drink - or two - while watching the Tide.

In June, Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne said the school would reconsider alcohol sales.

“We appreciate our partnerships, especially with the City, and the efforts of all the public safety personnel and first responders who work in and around our venues," Byrne said. "With the recent expanded collaboration between The University of Alabama and City of Tuscaloosa we will continue our due diligence and revisit the opportunity for alcohol sales at select athletics events with our University leadership.”

A hearing is set for next Tuesday, August 16 to determine whether the application with take the next step.

Will alcohol be served at Bryant-Denny Stadium this season?