Alabama's Football Program Set An NFL Record This Season

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Alabama Crimson Tide helmets lay on the ground with in confetti after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alabama won 26-23. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program truly has become the NFL's developmental team over the past 15-plus years and a new record the school just set proves it.

Alabama has become the first school in history to have 70 former players appear in an NFL game in a single season. A whopping 28 NFL teams have at least one Alabama alum on their roster - but some have far more.

Just last week, the Browns-Ravens game featured eight Alabama players who saw the field. But one team blows everyone else out of the water.

The New England Patriots have six former Alabama players on their roster right now. Given the strong relationship between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, it shouldn't be much of a surprise though.

The 2022 NFL Draft alone featured seven Alabama players drafted. Two of them - Evan Neal and Jameson Williams - went in the first round.

Alabama has had at least one first-round draft pick every year since 2009 and at least two first-round picks in every draft since 2017.

And these players aren't backups either. The New York Jets alone have sent two Alabama players - C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams - to the Pro Bowl this year.

Suffice it to say, Nick Saban has turned Alabama into a football factory that the league hasn't seen since the height of the USC and Miami days.