Alabama’s John Metchie Reportedly Receives Crushing Injury News

Alabama’s bid to repeat appears to have taken a serious hit.

Per Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports, star receiver John Metchie suffered a torn ACL against Georgia on Saturday which means his season is over.

Metchie led the Crimson Tide with 90 receptions for 1,045 yards and seven touchdowns coming into this game.

He was having a stellar performance against Georgia as well before he had to leave late in the second quarter. He turned back on a route and appeared to pop his knee. He finished with six receptions for 97 yards and a score.

Despite Metchie not returning, Jameson Williams was able to step up in his absence. He finished with 184 yards on seven receptions and caught Bryce Young’s other two touchdown passes.

Speaking of Young, he put up a performance for the ages for Alabama. He threw for 421 yards (SEC title game record) and combined for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing).

The Crimson Tide’s defense shouldn’t be forgotten, either. The unit intercepted Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett twice, with one of them being a pick-six from Jordan Battle.

Alabama will now wait and see who it gets in the College Football Playoff after that 41-24 victory.