Albert Pujols Named To All-Star Game: MLB World Reacts

Albert Pujols is spending his final MLB season with the St. Louis Cardinals and is playing about as well as you'd expect for a 42-year-old athlete. But baseball fans apparently want to send him off as an All-Star.

On Friday, the Cardinals announced that Pujols has been voted to his 11th All-Star Game. It is his first All-Star selection since 2015 and only his second in over a decade.

In terms of pure numbers though, Pujols is hardly an All-Star. And the fans largely recognize it.

Nevertheless, the wider MLB world appears to be happy that Pujols. Fans have taken to Twitter to congratulate Pujols on reaching the game. Many are glad to see that he's getting a send-off in the best way:

Albert Pujols has a .200 batting average and .336 slugging percentage this year - both career lows. He has 25 hits in 125 at-bats with 27 strikeouts.

But back in the day, Pujols was the most dominant player in Major League Baseball. In his first 10 seasons he made nine All-Star games and three MVP awards.

Pujols helped the Cardinals win two World Series titles, earning NLCS MVP honors in the process.

With over 3,300 hits and 683 home runs, Pujols is a lock for the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown someday.

Will Albert Pujols go out with a bang at the All-Star Game this summer?