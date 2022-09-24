Albert Pujols Reacts To Fan Keeping 700th Home Run Ball

Albert Pujols still doesn't have his hands on his 700th career home-run ball — and he's okay with that.

The fan who caught Pujols' historic milestone ball left Dodger Stadium after getting it authenticated by MLB officials.

"Souvenirs are for the fans," Pujols said. "I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it. If they want to give it back, that’s great. But at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff."

With this 700th home-run bomb, Pujols became just the fourth player in MLB history to reach that milestone — joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth.

The Cardinals organization reportedly approached the lucky fan and made several offers to get the ball back for Pujols. The fan declined each offer, opting to hold on to his souvenir.

The fan could still give the ball back in exchange for some other perks at a later date. A fan who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball earlier this week left the stadium with signed baseballs, a signed bat and photos with the Yankees superstar.

Either way, it appears Pujols isn't too pressed about the situation.