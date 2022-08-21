Albert Pujols Still Plans To Retire: MLB World Reacts

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 10: Albert Pujols #5 of the St Louis Cardinals hits a RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on August 10, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Albert Pujols has shown new life since the All-Star break, especially over the past two games. But will his recent resurgence temper his plans to retire at the end of this season?

If we're taking Pujols at his word right now, the answer remains "No." In an interview with MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Pujols stated that he hasn't changed his mind about retiring after this season.

The question came after a two homerun night for Pujols that put him at 692 for his career. With only five needed to surpass Alex Rodriguez foe fourth in MLB history, it's doable. But that doesn't matter to him apparently.

“I’m still going to retire, no matter whether I end up hitting 693, 696, 700, whatever,’’ Pujols said. “I don’t get caught up in numbers. If you were going to tell me 22 years ago that I would be this close, I would have told you that you’re freakin’ crazy. My career has been amazing.’’

MLB fans seem a little more torn over whether they want to see him or not though. Some believe it'd be nice for him to keep playing until he physically can't anymore while others are ready for him to retire already:

Albert Pujols will go down as one of the greatest sluggers in MLB history. He is a three-time MVP, a two-time World Series champion, an 11-time All-Star and a dominant force in baseball for over a decade.

Whenever Pujols does hang up the bat and helmet for good, his spot in Cooperstown will be assured.