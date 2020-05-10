Former WWE Star Arrested On Extremely Disturbing Charges

A former WWE star has reportedly been arrested on extremely disturbing charges on Sunday afternoon.

Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, a.k.a Alberto Del Rio, was reportedly arrested in San Antonio. The 42-year-old made his wrestling debut in 2000, but hasn’t been involved in the WWE since 2016.

The former WWE star is reportedly facing charges of sexual assault after he reportedly assaulted a woman, per News 4 in San Antonio.

Alberto El Patron aka former WWE star Alberto Del Rio https://t.co/M6Q3YWwup9 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) May 10, 2020

The details of the alleged arrest are troubling. From the report:

When reporting the crime to police, the victim also said Chucuan slapped her across the head. When she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly slapped her over the head again. The victim told police they walked downstairs and he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. She told him she didn’t want to and he said not to cry because if she did, he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.

Del Rio was reportedly held for five hours before being released on a bond of $50,000.

The 6-foot-5 former WWE star was a four-time world champion.