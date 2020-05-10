The Spun

Former WWE Star Arrested On Extremely Disturbing Charges

A WWE belt.NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 09: WWE Championship Belt presented during the Beyond Sport United 2016 at Barclays Center on August 9, 2016 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

A former WWE star has reportedly been arrested on extremely disturbing charges on Sunday afternoon.

Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, a.k.a Alberto Del Rio, was reportedly arrested in San Antonio. The 42-year-old made his wrestling debut in 2000, but hasn’t been involved in the WWE since 2016.

The former WWE star is reportedly facing charges of sexual assault after he reportedly assaulted a woman, per News 4 in San Antonio.

The details of the alleged arrest are troubling. From the report:

When reporting the crime to police, the victim also said Chucuan slapped her across the head. When she asked him what he was doing, he allegedly slapped her over the head again.

The victim told police they walked downstairs and he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. She told him she didn’t want to and he said not to cry because if she did, he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere.

Del Rio was reportedly held for five hours before being released on a bond of $50,000.

The 6-foot-5 former WWE star was a four-time world champion.

