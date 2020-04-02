Former All-Pro Aldon Smith Reacts To Signing With The Cowboys

The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro linebacker Aldon Smith, who’s been out of the league for four seasons, is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported earlier this evening that Smith is signing a one-year deal in Dallas. The former top 10 NFL Draft pick has not played in the league since 2015.

Smith, a 2012 first-team All-Pro, has been out of the NFL for four seasons due to off-the-field issues. He was suspended by Roger Goodell toward the end of the 2015 season. Smith’s appeals to get back into the league were denied.

But now Smith has returned. And the former 49ers star is excited to be with the Cowboys.

“Life is good,” he wrote. “I’m thankful. I’m blessed. I’m a Cowboy.”

Smith is reunited with one of his former coaches in Jim Tomsula, who’s joined Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas.

The former 49ers linebacker was one of the brightest defensive stars in the league early in his career.

A four-year absence is a major one, but the Cowboys might have added a big-time impact player tonight.

