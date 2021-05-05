Alejandro Villanueva Sends Clear Message About Lamar Jackson

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens signed longtime Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva on a two-year deal. As a brand new member of the squad, the two-time Pro Bowler already seems ready to give it his all on the frontline.

When asked about protecting Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Villanueva gave an impassioned response.

“There’s certain players in NFL that truly inspire you to get the best out of you. When you see Lamar Jackson play, you want to do everything you can to protect him,” he said, per Ravens insider Jeff Zrebiec.

Villanueva on protecting Lamar Jackson: "There's certain players in NFL that truly inspire you to get the best out of you. When you see Lamar Jackson play, you want to do everything you can to protect him." Compared athletic feats that Jackson does to what Le'Veon Bell used to do — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) May 5, 2021

The signing of Villanueva was a much-needed addition on the Baltimore offensive line. After losing Pro-Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. via trade to the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this offseason, the franchise made no attempts to improve OT depth in last week’s 2021 draft.

After serving six seasons as the starting left tackle for the Steelers, Villanueva will likely see a position change in 2021. All-Pro LT Ronnie Stanley is expected to return to the lineup after suffering a season-ending ankle injury six games into the 2020 season. With the established star left tackle’s return, Villanueva should be set to move over to the starting right tackle position.

With the addition of the former Pittsburgh star, the Ravens will boast one of the top offensive line units in the NFL. Baltimore lead the league in rushing offense behind last year’s line, finishing the season with 3,071 yards on 191.6 yards per game.