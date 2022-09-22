Alex Cora Makes His Plan For Aaron Judge Very Clear

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees takes the field prior to the start of Game Three of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge's pursuit of Roger Maris' AL home run record has been complicated by the fact that many pitchers would rather walk him then give him the chance to hit a homer.

But with a four-game series between the Yankees and Boston Red Sox coming up, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked if his team intends to walk Judge like the Pittsburgh Pirates recently did. Cora made it clear that his pitchers will not shy away from throwing to Judge.

“We will attack him and the game will dictate what we do," Cora said.

Some MLB fans are skeptical that Cora will actually stick to his word. But others are hopeful that Judge will pass Maris for his 62nd home run of the season against the Red Sox:

"lets go. he's going to hit his 61st and 62nd homer against them, unless he lied in this quote," one user replied.

"The only thing that could make #62 better is if the Red Sox dragged out old Schilling himself for the moment," another user joked.

"Cora is a classy manager. He won't get in the way of 61 and/or 62. At least I think so?" wrote a third.

There are 14 games remaining in the regular season, giving Aaron Judge an ample number of at-bats to break the record. There's also a slight possibility that he wins the iconic Triple Crown as well.

Will the Red Sox pitch properly to Judge, or will they walk him as often as possible?