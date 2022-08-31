LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Las Vegas Raiders exits the fields after warming up ahead of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Just one day after he was released by the Las Vegas Raiders, 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood was picked up off waivers by the Chicago Bears.

The Raiders selected Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in last year's draft, but ultimately cut him before Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline.

Just like Leatherwood's early first-round selection in 2021, this decision by the Bears drew criticism from around the NFL world.

"They don't care about Fields over there," one fan wrote.

"Bears down BAD rn," another added.

Leatherwood finished his rookie season as one of the worst-rated offensive linemen in the league. Starting all 17 regular-season games for the Raiders in 2021, he was called for 14 penalties (3rd most in the league), gave up eight sacks (2nd most in the league) and allowed a league-leading 65 total pressures.

While there's no doubt he struggled in a disappointing rookie season, some fans are happy to see the Bears give the former Alabama star a chance to develop in Year 2.

"Fascinating. Dude has a bundle of talent. Let's see if the Bears staff can unlock it at the pro level," one wrote.

"Great move by the Bears. He’s only going to get better at his position," another said.

With this move, the Bears inherit the remaining three years of Leatherwood's rookie contract worth a fully-guaranteed $5.9 million. The deal includes a possible fifth-year option in 2025.

Leatherwood started his rookie season at the right tackle position, but was moved to right guard just five games into the year. It's unclear where he'll fit into the Bears' offensive line this coming season.