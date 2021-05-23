Alex Morgan Reveals Inspiration For Special Goal Celebration

Alex Morgan knows a thing or two about goal celebrations. The legendary soccer star has scored more than 100 goals during her time with the United States women’s national team. Morgan has added dozens more during her professional career.

Saturday night, Morgan added another one. This one featured a special celebration, too.

Morgan scored a goal during the Orlando Pride’s 2-1 win over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday. Following Morgan’s goal, the 31-year-old star pulled out a special celebration.

After the game, Morgan took to Twitter to explain the inspiration.

“When you can’t help but feel inspired by Ted Lasso for the celly,” she tweeted on Saturday evening.

Ted Lasso, of course, is the hit Apple TV+ show featuring Jason Sudeikis that debuted in 2020. It’s become a hit among soccer fans (and the general public) due to the cast’s general lovableness.

Morgan is pretty easy to like too.

The Orlando Pride got their first win of the season on Saturday night with the victory over North Carolina. Orlando will be back in action on Wednesday against Portland.