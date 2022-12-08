Alex Morgan Had 3-Word Reaction To Brittney Griner Trade

EAST HARTFORD, CT - JULY 1: Alex Morgan #13 of the United States during a game between Mexico and USWNT at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on July 1, 2021 in East Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Earlier Thursday morning, the United States announced it completed a prisoner swap with Russia.

The United States was able to bring WNBA star Brittney Griner home, while sending arms dealer Viktor Bout back to Russa. Fellow American Paul Whelan was not included in the deal.

Just about every athlete has shared an opinion on the news. United States Women's National Team star Alex Morgan was among those who had a message for Griner after the news broke.

"She's coming home," Morgan said in a simple, yet effective tweet.

While Morgan was clearly happy, not everyone was glad the U.S. couldn't bring home Paul Whelan as well.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed those concerns on Thursday.

"The president felt a moral obligation to bring Brittney home. There was an opportunity to do that, and it was either Brittney or no one at all, and we are not going to apologize for that. ...Here were our choices. Our choices were Brittney or no one at all--Bringing home one American or no American at all.

Thankfully, though, Griner will be able to celebrate the holidays with her family.