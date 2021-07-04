Alex Morgan Has A Message For Sha’Carri Richardson

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan is among those to react to the controversial suspension for U.S. sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson.

Richardson, the winner of the 100m dash at the U.S. Olympic Trials, has received a 30-day suspension for testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana.

The U.S. sprinter is taking responsibility for her actions, admitting to the use. She says she smoked after learning about the death of her biological mother.

“I just want to take responsibility for my actions, I know what I did, I know what I’m supposed to do, I’m allowed not to do and I still made that decision. I’m not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case,” Richardson said.

Richardson said she learned of the death from a reporter.

“I was just thinking it would be a normal interview and then on the interview to hear that information come from a complete stranger, it was definitely triggering, it was nerve shocking because it’s like who are you to tell me that?

“From there just blinded by emotions, blinded by bad news, blinded by just hiding hurt, honestly for the fact that I can’t hide myself, so at least in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain.”

Morgan is among those upset by the suspension news.

Feeling so terrible for @itskerrii right now. Just know, we are with you!! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 2, 2021

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to begin in Tokyo later this month.

They will run from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, Aug. 8.