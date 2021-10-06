Photos: Meet The Husband Of Soccer Legend Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan is one of the most-dominant soccer players of her generation.

The United States women’s national team stars has led her teams to several championships, both win the national team and in other leagues. Morgan is one of the best goal scorers in United States history, as well.

She’s not the only soccer player in her family, either.

Morgan is married to a professional soccer player – Servando Carrasco. The happy couple met at UC Berkeley and got married on New Year’s Eve in 2014. He had proposed the year earlier.

“We rode our beach cruisers to my dad’s house to celebrate and have champagne with our family and friends,” Alex told The Knot. “We had spoken about what kind of engagement ring I wanted before the proposal, but I wasn’t really set on a specific style.”

Carrasco, 33, was born in California. He played college soccer at UC Berkeley, where he received a scholarship. He was an All-Pac 10 player in college, before getting drafted by Major League Soccer.

The husband of the USWNT star has played for several different MLS teams. He was drafted by the Seattle Sounders and has since played for Houston, Kansas City, Orlando and Los Angeles.

Carrasco played for Fort Lauderdale in USL League One in 2020.

The two have had to deal with a long-term relationship for years.

“It’s far from ideal to be that far from your wife,” Servando told Pro Soccer USA in 2018. “We know that this is temporary. We’re only going to be able to play professional soccer for five to six more years. We’ve got to take advantage of this, and know that when we’re done playing, we’re going to be together.”

Servando and Alex welcomed their first child into the world in May of 2020. Alex gave birth to a daughter, Charlie.

Alex played in the Summer Olympics for the United States women’s national team this past summer.

With both of their respective careers winding down, Alex and Servando will get to spend a lot more time together in the years to come.

Hopefully both still have plenty of great soccer left in them, though.