Stanford announced that senior goalie and team captain Katie Meyer passed away. Alex Morgan was among many within the soccer community to mourn the 22-year-old’s death.

On Wednesday, the San Diego Wave FC star offered her condolences to those close to Meyer.

“Incredibly saddened to hear about Katie,” Morgan wrote on Twitter. “Thinking about all her family, friends, and teammates, right now and hoping they are getting all the love they need and deserve.”

The university shared resources for students grieving and said they will “continue to reach out and offer support to the many campus community members who knew her.”

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone. There are resources available to support us during this difficult time. We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones. Be caring to yourselves and one another. We will grieve this great loss together, and we will be here for each other.”

Meyer steered the Cardinal to a 2019 national championship win with two pivotal penalty-kick saves against North Carolina. Stanford’s statement called her a “larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits.”