Alex Morgan Reacts To U.S. Soccer Lawsuit Settlement

“It’s a historic day for us! It’s been years and years of fighting for equality within our sport,” Morgan tweeted. “Today we accomplished that with US Soccer!”

It's a historic day for us! It's been years and years of fighting for equality within our sport. Today we accomplished that with US Soccer! https://t.co/hUwJshkr2c — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) February 22, 2022

U.S. women’s soccer players have long been advocating for greater pay, equal to that of the men’s team. The ongoing six-year legal battle finally came to a close on Tuesday, and it’s a major win for the women’s soccer team.

“The U.S. Soccer Federation and the women announced a deal Tuesday that will have players split $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women,” the Associated Press reports.

“The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.”

This is long overdue. Congratulations are in order for women’s soccer legends, like Alex Morgan, and the rest of the team.