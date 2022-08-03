Alex Morgan Reacts To USWNT History Being Made

MONTERREY, MEXICO - JULY 18: Alex Morgan of USA poses with the Best Player award after the championship match between United States and Canada as part of the 2022 Concacaf W Championship at BBVA Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Lopez/Jam Media/Getty Images) Jam Media/Getty Images

Two of the best countries in women's soccer will be going toe-to-toe later this year.

The United States will play England in an international friendly in October and it recently made history. The match sold out faster than any women's soccer match that's been scheduled.

USWNT star Alex Morgan only needed one emoji when she saw the news on Twitter.

This promises to be a match with a lot of fireworks, especially since it's going to be played in front of 90,000 people.

It's already been a massive year for both squads. England just won the European Championship over Germany on Sunday, while the United States officially qualified for the 2023 World Cup just a couple of weeks ago.

Funny enough, this will be the first match of two matches between the two countries this year.

The USMNT will also play England, but that won't be an international friendly. The two countries will play each other in the 2022 World Cup, which starts in November.

We'll have to see if the U.S. can win both of those matches, especially the one that's being held at Wembley.