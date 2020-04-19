Alex Morgan Shares Heartwarming Message About Her Pregnancy

United States women’s national team star Alex Morgan shared a heartwarming message about her pregnancy on Instagram this weekend.

Morgan was supposed to have a pretty hectic 2020 year. The legendary soccer player was planning on giving birth to her first child this spring and then going on to play in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo in July.

Of course, the latter won’t be happening anymore. The Summer Games have been delayed a year due to the pandemic.

Morgan has been posting updates on her pregnancy on Instagram. The U.S. star took some time this weekend to reflect.

“I know it’s a weird thing to admit, but I’ve always wanted to be pregnant. I wasn’t sure about the whole mom thing, but pregnancy always looked so beautiful to me. It was a dream of mine, to feel my body change as a little human 100% depends on me for life. Some of the dream probably came from the fear of possibly not being able to have a healthy pregnancy, or from never having “my body” back.

I think these fears inside of me ignited my passion of pregnancy even more. The last nine months have exceeded all hopes and expectations I had and then some. For all the pregnant (and post-partum) mommas, you are so beautiful. Each body, story, and journey is different and just as beautiful,” she wrote.

Well said, Alex.