Alex Ovechkin Expected To Speak With Media Soon

Alex Ovechkin looks on during a game.WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Russian hockey superstar Alex Ovechkin has yet to make a public statement following the invasion of Ukraine by his home country on Thursday.

This is expected to change sometime in the coming days, per NHL insider Samantha Pell of the Washington Post.

Ovechkin was requested by media this morning, but the Capitals wanted to “keep the focus on tonight’s game” against the New York Rangers. He reportedly wants more time before speaking out on the Russian invasion.

Ovechkin’s wife, kids and parents are reportedly all in Russia currently.

Ovechkin, who’s current Instagram profile picture shows him standing proudly next to Vladimir Putin, has long been a supporter of the Russian president. Back in 2017, he formed a social movement called “Putin Team” which backed the Kremlin leader.

On Thursday, Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine despite serious condemnation from world leaders around the globe.

Speaking out on these current events could be a lose-lose for the 17-year NHL veteran. If he shows his continued support of Putin, he’ll no doubt face serious backlash from the general public. But if he condemns his home country’s move, he could face consequences from the Russian government.

Ovechkin is likely in heavy discussions with the Washington Capitals and other advisors about his upcoming press appearance.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.