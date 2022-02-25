The Spun

Alex Ovechkin Reacts To Russian Military’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Alex Ovechkin looks on during a game.WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Arguably the best goal scorer in NHL history has weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and asked for “no more war” as the attacks have continued.

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said via The Athletic. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Ovechkin is a native of Moscow and still has his family and friends there.

Some fans aren’t happy with his response but had he kept going, those people could’ve been in serious danger.

The Capitals fell to the Rangers on Thursday night, 4-1, and are currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Their next game will be in Philadelphia on Saturday against the Flyers.

