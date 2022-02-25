Alex Ovechkin Reacts To Russian Military’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Arguably the best goal scorer in NHL history has weighed in on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin spoke to the media on Friday afternoon and asked for “no more war” as the attacks have continued.

“It’s a hard situation. I have family back in Russia and it is scary moments,” Ovechkin said via The Athletic. “But we can’t do anything. We just hope it going to be end soon and everything is going to be all right.”

“Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is in the war — Russia, Ukraine, different countries — I think we live in a world, like, we have to live in peace and a great world.”

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin media availability after practice in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/y2gxFpV3CL — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 25, 2022

Ovechkin is a native of Moscow and still has his family and friends there.

Some fans aren’t happy with his response but had he kept going, those people could’ve been in serious danger.

