Alex Ovechkin Scores Soccer Goal: Sports World Reacts

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Boston Bruins in the first period in Game Five of the First Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on May 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images)

Alex Ovechkin has now scored a goal in multiple sports.

Ovechkin's widely known for being arguably the greatest NHL goal scorer of all-time and he applied those skills to a soccer match.

He scored his first goal in his soccer debut for FC Dynamo Moscow. It also came from his vaunted spot from the left side of the net.

Fans had some fun comparing his usual goals in hockey to this one in soccer.

"Defensemen leaving Ovechkin alone on the left side of the goal apparently isn't exclusive to hockey," one fan tweeted.

"On the ice, on the pitch. Alex Ovechkin just knows how to score," Sportsnet tweeted.

"Lol of course he scored from that exact spot too. Because it’s Ovechkin," another fan tweeted.

All that was missing from this Ovechkin goal was Joe Beninati's signature goal call.